Wordle gets an official editor to pick the next word

Onboarding an official editor will not impact the gameplay

A file photo of the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Onboarding an official editor will not impact the gameplay

Wordle will now have a dedicated editor for picking answers, The New York Times announced on Monday.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Tracy Bennet will be taking charge as the editor. She will provide a list curated by NYT that will be programmed and tested, similar to the crosswords and Spelling Bee games.

The Wordle gameplay, however, will not be affected.

The change is possibly to ensure that NYT can line up its own solutions for the popular word puzzle instead of relying on a list of answers that users can find online.

In an article on Bennett’s appointment, Everdeen Mason, the NYT’s editorial director of games, shared that the “answers will be drawn from the same basic dictionary of answer words, with some editorial adjustments to ensure that the game stays focused on vocabulary that’s fun, accessible, lively and varied”.

Wordle was bought by The New York Times earlier this year. The publication has continued investing in the game ever since.