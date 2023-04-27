ADVERTISEMENT

Windows rolls out Phone Link for iOS, brings iMessage support 

April 27, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

Microsoft rolled out Phone Link for iOS rolling out with Windows 11 with calls, iMessage, and contact access 

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft rolled out Phone Link for iOS globally, allowing iPhone users to make and receive calls, send messages via iMessage, and access contacts. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft rolled out Phone Link for iOS globally, allowing iPhone users to make and receive calls, send messages via iMessage, and access contacts along with the ability to view phone notifications on Windows laptops.

Phone Link will begin rolling out globally, across 85 markets, and will support 39 languages, the company said in a release.

The Phone Link feature has been available for Android users for some time now, however, support for iPhone users was not made available, which may have kept iOS users from exploring the Windows PC ecosystem.

To activate the Phone Link features, users will have to activate it by scanning the QR code on their Windows devices using their iPhones. Upon pairing, users are prompted to grant access allowing them to receive their phone’s notifications on their PC and access their contacts.

Phone Link for iOS requires iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection, and the latest version of the Phone Link app. The feature is not available for iPad (iPadOS) or macOS.

