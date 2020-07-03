Windows Calculator app’s new graphing feature

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Microsoft announced a new graphing feature for its calculator app to all users. The technology company had initially released the new feature to its insider group in January after receiving requests for graphing feature in the Feedback Hub.
The feature may prove helpful for students to learn and explore linear algebra, and to improve their conceptual understanding in mathematics.
The new graphing feature in the Windows Calculator will allow users to plot equations on the graph, add variables and analyse the graph.
With this update to the app, students can enter multiple equations to compare plots against each other, and see how they interact between the lines.
And let’s say that a student is looking to visualise a slope of the curve, all they need to do is enter the equations with variables to get the output on the app.
The feature also allows them to trace plots with their mouse or keyboard, and analyse equations to help identify key graph features, like the x- and y-intercepts.
The Microsoft team has made some improvements to the app from its earlier insider version after receiving feedback in Feedback Hub and on GitHub.
One of the important updates since January’s test release is the new dark-themed graph.
