Microsoft Event | Windows 11 and what else to expect

Microsoft is expected to unveil its “next generation of Windows” at its event scheduled on June 24 at 11 AM ET (8:30 PM IST). As people around the globe eagerly wait for the software giant to officially raise the curtain on the new operating system (OS), here is what they can expect from the Windows event.

When Microsoft had launched Windows 10 in 2015, the OS checked several boxes for features, performance, and user interface (UI) improvements.

Nearly six years later, the next version of Windows is expected to be called Windows 11, following the numerical sequence of its predecessor. A version of the OS leaked last week, offering a peek at the new UI and Start menu.

Windows 11’s UI and Start menu bring a lot of new visual elements including a new Start button, cleaner taskbar, centred app icons, simplified Start menu, dark mode, and rounded corners across the OS, The Verge reported.

It also appears that the Windows maker has incorporated chunks of its Windows 10X OS in Windows 11. Last month, Microsoft confirmed that it is not launching Windows 10X and said, “We are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company.”

Microsoft has been working on a UI refresh for quite some time to bring modern designs, new features, icons and animations into its OS, according to a Windows Central report. The software firm’s UI project, internally codenamed ‘Sun Valley’, was expected to be part of a major update for Windows 10, the report noted. However, it seems the UI refresh will make its appearance on Windows 10’s successor.

Last month, during this year’s Microsoft Build, CEO Satya Nadella spoke about Windows and highlighted some of the benefits of the operating system. “I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows,” Nadella said.

He was referring to one of the “most significant updates to Windows of the past decade,” that he said will also unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators.

The Redmond, Washington-based firm is said to be working on a new Windows store with a broader array of apps and games. On the developer front, the firm has already made some headway with its announcement in April, to reduce commission for PC games on Microsoft Store to 12% from 30%.

The move could draw a larger proportion of game developers and publishers into its app store. To supplement this, the tech giant could announce some changes to Windows to improve the PC gaming experience. Recently, Microsoft had shared how it is working to bring the Xbox experience to more people around the world.

In addition, the software company is expected to make developer-focused announcements to make it easier for them to work on Windows apps.

“We will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetise applications,” Nadella said.

Apart from the UI changes, the new OS is expected to bring performance- and productivity-related enhancements for its growing user base. In March 2020, Microsoft had announced that it reached the milestone of 1 billion Windows 10 active devices. The number has now mushroomed to over 1.3 billion active devices.

A large number of users also raises the question whether it will be a free upgrade for all the billion-plus devices running on Windows 10, for which the support is ending on October 14th, 2025. Since Windows 10’s launch, the company has been introducing new features and providing security patches through frequent updates to its users.

While Windows 11 upgrade is expected to be free for Windows 10 users, the official verdict from the software firm will be out soon. In the meantime, people can listen to the 11-minute-long Windows Startup sounds – slo-fi remix released by Microsoft.