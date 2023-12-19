GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Windows 10 update will now include Copilot

The mandatory update also contains 19 other changes made to the operating system as well as the December 2023 Patch security updates on Tuesday.

December 19, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft is rolling out an update for Windows 10 which will also include Copilot. | Photo Credit: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft is rolling out an update for Windows 10 which will also include Copilot. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft is rolling out the KB5033372 update for Windows 10 21H2 and Windows 10 22H2, which will also include the AI assistant Copilot for Windows. The mandatory update also contains 19 other changes made to the operating system as well as the December 2023 Patch security updates on Tuesday.

Users can install the update by going to the ‘Settings’ tab, clicking on ‘Windows Update’ and then choosing ‘Check for Updates.’

Once the update is done, the Windows Copilot preview will be shown on the right side of the taskbar. When you click on it, Windows Copilot will open up a chat box where users can enter prompts to help them finish tasks or control functions of the operating system.

Further changes included with the update include a larger and more highlighted version of the news and interests feature, and updated features for home consumer devices. Other issues were corrected, like a movement lag for the cursor for screen captures.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Microsoft has also noted that the Copilot update may cause icons to switch between multiple monitors and Copilot will not be supported if the taskbar is located vertically on the left or right side of the screen.

Microsoft schedules security updates like these every month to fix bugs and push updates.

