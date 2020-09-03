Windows 10 to get new touch keyboard with emojis, GIFs

There’s emoji search in supported languages by an inline search box and the convergence of clipboard history and emoji input into a single interface.

Microsoft on Wednesday said it is testing a new touch keyboard design for Windows 10.

The tech giant has added new key press animations, sounds and easy access to animated GIFs to its updated touch keyboard design. The animated GIF search would require an internet connection, and is powered by Tenor. It has also included an emoji picker with many more languages, kaomoji, and symbols

“We are delivering a set of input features to Insiders that are designed to meet our customers where they are and letting them express themselves how they see fit in Windows,” Microsoft said.

The emoji picker, which activates after pressing winkey+ period, has an updated design with a new acrylic background. There’s an emoji search option in the inline search box.

For touch keyboard design, child keys have been optimised for quicker entry and a new entry point into voice typing has been added to the left of the space bar in supported languages. All entries in the settings menu have labels for improved clarity of available options.

Microsoft’s WonderBar includes better layouts for typing with an ability to move the cursor through the space bar on the keyboard, similar to iOS. Currently shape writing is only supported when using the wide or one-handed touch keyboard layouts.

Along with keyboard and emoji, Microsoft has also announced an improved voice typing feature. It allows users to type effortlessly using voice wherever there’s a text field on the PC.

The new version is optimised for use with touch keyboard and auto-punctuation so users don’t have to worry about question marks and periods.