Wimbledon 2022 to offer AI-powered digital experiences to fans globally

The new and existing digital experiences are designed to help tennis fans stay more informed and engaged with players, matches and the tournament

The new and existing digital experiences are designed to help tennis fans stay more informed and engaged with players, matches and the tournament

Wimbledon 2022, the 135th edition of the oldest tennis tournament in the world, is just around the corner. The All England Lawn Tennis Club and IBM have unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI)-and cloud-powered features to improve the experience of fans globally.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The new and existing digital experiences, accessible through the Wimbledon app and its official website, are designed to help global audiences stay more informed and engaged with players, matches and the tournament.

One of the new features created for this year’s tournament is ‘Win Factors’. It will offer fans an increased understanding of the elements affecting player performance, such as court surface, ATP/WTA rankings, head-to-head, the ratio of games won, recent performance, and yearly success.

Another feature, ‘Have Your Say’, will allow fans to register their own predictions for match outcomes. They can then compare their prediction with the aggregated predictions of other fans and the AI-powered ‘Likelihood to Win’ probability generated by IBM.

In addition to these new features, IBM Power Index already provides an AI-powered analysis of player performance to help fans know who to follow beyond the most well-known, highly ranked players.

The fans will also have access to ‘Match Insights’ that uses AI to generate a player factsheet for main draw singles matches, surfacing player insights, presenting the IBM Power Index and winner predictions. It has a ‘By the Numbers’ section that uses AI to translate historical match statistics into player insights.

Besides, tennis enthusiasts can register with myWimbledon to receive personalised highlights based on the players they are following. This year, Wimbledon will take place from June 27 to July 10.