Can Intel make processors for Nvidia?

Intel is one of the very few firms that both designs and builds its own chip sets. The once powerful semiconductor company has built its dominance on engineering execution and being an undisputed leader in lithography.

Nvidia’s graphic processors power gaming consoles and data centres. The wildly popular Nintendo Switch runs on Nvidia’s processors. And the company’s GPUs have been in hot demand during the pandemic as shelter-at-home mandates pushed up console-based gaming.

The U.S.-headquartered company’s chipsets are also the workhorses of artificial-intelligence (AI) based computing. In 2020, Nvidia’s graphics processors accounted for about 95% of the Chinese market for AI servers, according to a white paper released by China’s IT Ministry.

But Nvidia does not make its own semiconductors. The company outsources chip manufacturing, and its processors are made by two Asian firms -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., and Samsung Electronics.

The company is looking to diversify, and add more suppliers to ensure that it doesn’t get caught up in one region. So, chief executive Jensen Huang’s gaze seems to settle on an American firm, which is also Nvidia’s rival - - Intel.

In a reporters call, Huang noted that he was interested in exploring using Intel’s foundry to make chipsets.

The company has been making some elaborate expansion plans, particularly in the U.S. and Europe. It recently announced a $20 billion chip making unit in Ohio. And said it plans to invest more in the coming decade.

So far, it looks like a perfect match between Intel and Nvidia. But it won’t be an easy set up for Intel, which will have to compete with the two well-established Asian companies. TSMC alone runs operations of nearly 300 companies worldwide.

So, just a foundry wouldn’t nail the partnership. Intel will have to rethink its organisational culture to start building processors for rivals.

Last year, Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger said that the company’s new plant in Arizona would make thousands of wafers for other companies. Wafers are silicon discs, which are used to make chip sets.

Intel has to move fast as rival TSMC has also purchased land, not far from Intel’s location, to build its foundry in the U.S. That means Nvidia has another option in the West.