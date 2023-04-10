ADVERTISEMENT

Why you should update your iOS and MacOS to Apple’s latest software release

April 10, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

Apple’s update for iOS and macOS Ventura comes with important bug fixes, some of which the company said may have been actively exploited 

The Hindu Bureau

The latest iOS and macOS updates for the iPhone and Mac  include some important security fixes. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The latest iOS and macOS updates for the iPhone and Mac, which users may understand come with access to 21 emojis include some important security fixes. Apple in its release notes shared that these updates come with “bug fixes and security updates” along with security fixes for Mac users.

And while access to new emojis may be enough to get some users to update, it is the security fixes that should make these updates important.

Security update in the iPhone

For iOS users, the update 16.4.1 brings fixes for two security flaws which Apple says may have been actively exploited by threat actors to compromise the security of devices.

While one of the security patches addresses a flaw in iOS that could be exploited to allow third-party apps to execute unauthorised code in the main framework of the OS. The second security bug was fixed in Safari, which could be exploited by malicious actors to run unauthorised code. Both these security flaws are zero-day vulnerabilities, meaning Apple only just learned they existed, and could be exploited in older versions of iOS.

macOS Ventura

Apple also released updates for macOS Ventura, bringing the current version to 13.3.1. The update fixes a security bug that could be exploited by sending specially crafted applications to users’ devices and was found to exist in the framework of software used by Safari.

CERT-In, India’s Computer Emergency Response Team, also released notes for the bug and said it could be exploited by attackers to execute unauthorised codes on a targeted device.

The security bug in macOS is also reportedly being exploited actively by cybercriminals and users have been advised to upgrade to the latest software.

With the release of updates, Apple also stopped signing older versions of iOS which were found to have been affected since the bugs could lead to compromised security on iPhones and Macs.

