Why you should add alt text to images and how it can save lives

February 22, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

You are scrolling through a social media feed and see that your friend has shared a poem by a famous writer, their words set against a beautiful photo. You try to read it but the typeface feels microscopic on your screen and the grainy photo further obscures the already tiny words. You decide not to share it with your own followers.

Or picture this: Your city is hit by a cyclone and your local government has uploaded an infographic with emergency helpline numbers on its website. Because of your poor internet coverage, the picture does not load and you have no idea whom to call for food and medicine.

While the first scenario is a minor annoyance and the second is a case of life-and-death, they both illustrate the need for the same solution: Alternative Text.

Called alt text for short, this is nothing but a short description of a digital image that is uploaded online so that the content can be fully understood even if it can’t be seen directly.

There are numerous reasons to use alt text. It makes images or videos accessible to people with disabilities (such as those who are blind or depend on a screen reader), it helps evade censorship on digital platforms, it increases social media engagement by using or repeating keywords, it allows people with poor internet connectivity to also benefit from the content, it provides a seamless reading experience with fewer finger movements on a touchscreen, and it helps out journalists or writers who want to quickly quote your content without having to transcribe it from a low-quality image.

For example, in the following image from X (formerly Twitter), we see a cropped screenshot of an email with an image description that makes it easier for people to read the text as they naturally would on a phone, instead of having to zoom into the very lengthy screenshot and scroll from right to left. This is an example of alt text done correctly.

In the following screenshot taken from the official Twitter account of the Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine, an urgent advisory about Russia’s 2022 invasion was posted as an image, without any alt text or image descriptions in the comments. The long document contains important URLs that users would have to manually type out during an emergency, instead of simply copying the text or clicking it.

The post on X:

When dealing with censorship, such as TikTok videos which are banned in India or news photos/posts that are blocked on social media platforms due to government requests, a separate image description or post can help readers better understand what is being hidden from them.

Unfortunately, adding alt text is not a standard social media practice; the feature is often ignored even by major Indian influencers and companies with a social media presence.

Whether you are an individual or a brand, you can make your content more reader-friendly and help it stand out from the crowd by using alt text or an image description.