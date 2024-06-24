ADVERTISEMENT

Why was Internet Archive asked to remove half million titles from its free digital library?

Updated - June 24, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 05:22 pm IST

Internet Archive was forced to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its library as publishers have won a lawsuit against the digital library  

The Hindu Bureau

Internet Archive was forced to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its library due to book publishers successfully suing it.   | Photo Credit: AP

Internet Archive (IA), a non-profit digital library, will have to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its collections of digitised materials as publishers have won a lawsuit against the site, according to a report by Ars Technica.

ADVERTISEMENT

IA is appealing the court ruling in hopes of reversing a decision by the U.S. courts which ruled in favour of book publishers suing the organisation for copyright infringement.

Founded in 1996, the freely accessible digital library, strives to keep growing online access to books. The abrupt takedown by publishers has triggered a “devastating loss” for readers who depend on IA to access books that are otherwise difficult to access. The IA’s Open Library project partners with libraries to scan print books in their collections and offer them as lendable e-books.

The injunction on IA has also resulted in fans requesting publishers to end takedowns. In an open letter to publishers signed by nearly 19,000 supporters, IA fans pleaded with publishers to reconsider forcing takedowns and quickly restore access to lost books.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US