GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Why was Internet Archive asked to remove half million titles from its free digital library?

Internet Archive was forced to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its library as publishers have won a lawsuit against the digital library  

Updated - June 24, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Internet Archive was forced to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its library due to book publishers successfully suing it.  

Internet Archive was forced to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its library due to book publishers successfully suing it.   | Photo Credit: AP

Internet Archive (IA), a non-profit digital library, will have to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its collections of digitised materials as publishers have won a lawsuit against the site, according to a report by Ars Technica.

IA is appealing the court ruling in hopes of reversing a decision by the U.S. courts which ruled in favour of book publishers suing the organisation for copyright infringement.

Founded in 1996, the freely accessible digital library, strives to keep growing online access to books. The abrupt takedown by publishers has triggered a “devastating loss” for readers who depend on IA to access books that are otherwise difficult to access. The IA’s Open Library project partners with libraries to scan print books in their collections and offer them as lendable e-books.

The injunction on IA has also resulted in fans requesting publishers to end takedowns. In an open letter to publishers signed by nearly 19,000 supporters, IA fans pleaded with publishers to reconsider forcing takedowns and quickly restore access to lost books.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.