Why was Internet Archive asked to remove half million titles from its free digital library?

Internet Archive (IA), a non-profit digital library, will have to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its collections of digitised materials as publishers have won a lawsuit against the site, according to a report by Ars Technica.

IA is appealing the court ruling in hopes of reversing a decision by the U.S. courts which ruled in favour of book publishers suing the organisation for copyright infringement.

Founded in 1996, the freely accessible digital library, strives to keep growing online access to books. The abrupt takedown by publishers has triggered a “devastating loss” for readers who depend on IA to access books that are otherwise difficult to access. The IA’s Open Library project partners with libraries to scan print books in their collections and offer them as lendable e-books.

The injunction on IA has also resulted in fans requesting publishers to end takedowns. In an open letter to publishers signed by nearly 19,000 supporters, IA fans pleaded with publishers to reconsider forcing takedowns and quickly restore access to lost books.