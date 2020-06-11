Here’s why Houseparty refuses to monetise user data

Despite the lockdowns easing up across India, most of us have gotten into the rhythm of video-conferencing with those near and far. One of the frontliners here is Houseparty, which has retained its entertainment-focussed USP of being a both a conferencing platform and a ‘face-to-face social network.’ Founded in 2016 by Sima Sistani and Ben Rubin and then purchased by Epic Games in 2019, Houseparty has found a new home in India.

An interview with Quentin Staes-Polet, General Manager India and South-East Asia, Epic Games, reveals just how much Houseparty has grown in India alone. With the growing Internet penetration and having one of the youngest populations across the world, Epic Games clearly sees a great potential in India; to the point of witnessing 159-times growth over a recent 30 day period versus the previous 30 day period in the Indian market. “It was a bit of a surprise when saw, at the end of February and early March, the spike — well, ‘spike’ is an understatement — in growth, globally,” recalls Staes-Polet, “and I think the reason is that [Houseparty] is just right in providing that spontenaeity, and that feeling of ‘home away from home.’”

Quentin Staes-Polet, General Manager India and South-East Asia, Epic Games

Despite many Houseparty-like apps coming out of the woodworks, the former has retained this hook. “We are seeing social networks trying to become more ‘video’ and provide more video interaction, and we see video apps trying to be more social,” points out Staes-Polet, adding, “but Houseparty’s whole premise — set up, entry, basic features — is the ‘face-to-face’ from day one.” The platform also insists on not monetising user data via ads — which Staes-Polet describes as “principle” on Epic Games’ part. Co-founder Sima Sistani in a company blog emphasises, “Houseparty has not ever sold your data and will not ever sell your data. Ever.”

Houseparty and Epic Games do not share country-specific download numbers, but they state that, across the globe, Houseparty had more than 50 million sign-ups over the same aforementioned 30-day period. In terms of engagement and usage patterns, average time in conversation per user remains at 65-plus minutes, despite our quick growth. This implies that Houseparty’s new users are heavily engaged with the platform. Nearly half of the people, in India too, having a conversation on Houseparty are playing games.

The appeal of Houseparty initially fed well to the 18-28 year-olds, but with the lockdowns and isolations, the platform saw plenty of usage across different generations — younger kids for the in-platform games, and grandparents to stay in touch with families.

When tinseltown tapped in

From May 15 to 17, Houseparty and prominent artistes such as Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, 2Chainz, Idina Menzel, Neil Patrick Harris and John Legend teamed up for a series on online concerts and talks called ‘In the House.’

This is not new for Epic Games, as they have experimented with the concert realm before; think back to April 23 when rapper Travis Scott held a 10-minute virtual live concert — animation and all, reminscient of his Astroworld aesthetics — on battle-royale video game Fortnite. The concert saw more than 12 million players tuning in.

For Epic Games, says Staes-Polet, the focus is providing premium content, which would be in line with their philosophy of providing quality games. “It’s not just about talking with each other, but also about doing something together,” he sums up. “We are focussing on refining the user experience and honing the product for its purpose of ‘home.’ We do not want to make our customer the product.”

Available on iOS, Android, Mac, PC, and as a Google Chrome extension. Houseparty allows unlimited participants and is free to download, with no in-app paid purchases.