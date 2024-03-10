Why has the government issued an AI advisory? | Explained

The story so far: On March 1, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to the Artificial Intelligence industry. It said that all generative AI products, like large language models on the lines of ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, would have to be made available “with [the] explicit permission of the Government of India” if they are “under-testing/ unreliable”.
What is the government’s stand?
The advisory represents a starkly different approach to AI research and policy that the government had previously signalled. It came soon after Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, reacted sharply to Google’s Gemini chatbot, whose response to a query, “Is [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi a fascist?” went viral. Mr. Chandrasekhar said the ambivalent response by the chatbot violated India’s IT law.
The advisory has divided industry and observers on a key question: was this an ‘advisory’ in the classic sense that was reminding companies of existing legal obligations, or was this a mandate? “It sounds like a mandate,” Prasanth Sugathan, Legal Director at the Delhi-based Software Freedom Law Centre said at an event on Thursday. The document, sent to large tech platforms, including Google, instructed recipients to submit an “[a]ction taken-cum-status Report to the Ministry within 15 days.” Mr. Chandrasekhar insisted that there were “legal consequences under existing laws (both criminal and tech laws) for platforms that enable or directly output unlawful content,” and that the advisory was put out for firms “to be aware that, platforms have clear existing obligations under IT and criminal law.” Mr. Chandrasekhar referred to rule 3(1)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which prohibits unlawful content like defamation, pornography, disinformation and anything that “threatens the unity … and sovereignty of India.” He added that the rules were intended for large tech firms and wouldn’t apply to startups.