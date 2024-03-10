Why has the government issued an AI advisory? | Explained

But in the last few months, even before the now viral Gemini response, Mr. Chandrasekhar has expressed dissatisfaction with AI models spitting out uncomfortable responses. “You can’t ‘trial’ a car on the road and when there is an accident say, ‘whoops, it is just on trial. You need to sandbox that,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said on AI firms’ responses to criticism on bias. The tension underlines the conflict inherent to widely testing an experimental technology — which is that wide testing is what allows these often unruly models to detect mistakes and improve. That dynamic was on display when Gemini generated racially incorrect photos of historical events, leading to a storm of criticism that led to the firm pausing the photo generation feature until it worked on a fix.

Will it benefit local developers?

“This is just a poor job in communication, resulting from the need to do something in an election year,” Aakrit Vaish, co-founder of Haptik, a conversational AI firm founded in 2013 said on X. Mr. Vaish amplified subsequent clarifications on the advisory’s applicability as good news for startups, and sought inputs to collect from local firms to send to the ministry.

Atul Mehra, founder of Vaayushop, an AI finance firm, expressed hope that the advisory could actually translate to a benefit for local developers. While it was a “short term hassle,” he conceded on X, “it’s a huge opportunity in disguise. It points to [a] need for local AI stacks, datasets, [and] GPUs [graphics processing units] … Let’s keep building and wait for our right moment to even beat Microsoft and Google.”

