Why did ChatGPT maker OpenAI disable ‘Browse with Bing’?

July 05, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

OpenAI temporarily disabled Browse with Bing, a beta feature for ChatGPT subscribers. The move comes after reports emerged the feature could bypass restrictions to display content on websites protected by paywalls.

The company said the feature was disabled after it learned it can “occasionally display content in ways we don’t want”, the company said in its help center update..

The company disabled internet browsing and is working on a fix. “We are working to bring the beta back as quickly as possible”, the company added.

The feature could bypass paywalls when asked to display the full text of specific URLs which it could return despite the information being part of premium subscriptions.

With web browsing being disabled, ChatGPT will not be able to display information beyond its training cutoff date of September 2021.

Earlier, in January, reports had emerged that the OpenAI chatbot could be leveraged to write code and malware by threat actors. The company later released an update making it difficult for cyber criminals to use the conversational AI as a tool to write malicious code.