Watch | Who is Andy Jassy?

07 February 2021 11:41 IST

A video on Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to step down as CEO of the company and take the role of executive chairman. The company's current cloud computing chief Andy Jassy will be Amazon’s next chief executive officer. Jassy’s career is defined by his leading Amazon into a wholly new market: cloud computing. He founded Amazon Web Services or AWS in 2006.

