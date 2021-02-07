Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to step down as CEO of the company and take the role of executive chairman. The company's current cloud computing chief Andy Jassy will be Amazon’s next chief executive officer. Jassy’s career is defined by his leading Amazon into a wholly new market: cloud computing. He founded Amazon Web Services or AWS in 2006.
Watch | Who is Andy Jassy?
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Amrutha Achalla, second prize in Violin, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Priyadharshini Prakash, second prize in Flute, 20-40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Adithyaram Gundala, first prize in Flute, 20-40 years
A video on Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon.
Next Story