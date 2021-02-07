Technology

Watch | Who is Andy Jassy?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to step down as CEO of the company and take the role of executive chairman. The company's current cloud computing chief Andy Jassy will be Amazon’s next chief executive officer. Jassy’s career is defined by his leading Amazon into a wholly new market: cloud computing. He founded Amazon Web Services or AWS in 2006. 

Related Articles

Printable version | Feb 7, 2021 11:43:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/who-is-andy-jassy/article33773154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY