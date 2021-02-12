White House working to address semiconductor shortage hitting auto production

12 February 2021 11:01 IST

The issue is one reason Biden plans to sign an executive order in the coming weeks to direct a comprehensive review of supply chain issues for critical goods.

The White House said Thursday administration officials are working to address a growing shortage of semiconductor chips that has slowed auto production around the world.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Bidenadministration is "currently identifying potential chokepointsin the supply chain and actively working alongside keystakeholders in industry and with our trading partners to domore now."

General Motors Co on Wednesday said the globalsemiconductor chip shortage could shave up to $2 billion from2021 profit. On Tuesday, the largest U.S. automaker extendedproduction cuts at three North American plants and said it wouldpartially build and later finish assembling vehicles at twoother factories due to the chip shortage.

U.S. rival Ford Motor Co previously said it lost someproduction of its high-profit, top-selling F-150 pickup truck.and numerous other automakers have cut productionin the United States and around the world.

A White house official who declined to be named because theperson was not authorized to speak publicly told Reuters it "isin active conversation with all stakeholders - from autocompanies to semiconductor firms, as well as congressionalleaders and diplomatic partners - to see what actions can betaken to make sure American workers are not being negativelyimpacted by this shortage."

The official added it is critical "to identify more durablesolutions to addressing the longstanding issues faced by thesemiconductor industry and the end users of these goods."

In a Jan. 19 letter to Biden adviser Brian Deese firstreported by Reuters, the United Auto Workers union and the headsof associations representing automakers, auto dealers and partsmanufacturers asked the Biden administration to consider "urgingmajor silicon wafer foundries to ramp up production ofautomotive grade wafers."

The letter added that the shortage would result “inproduction loss of hundreds of thousands of vehicles, if notmore, in the first quarter alone. These losses, combined with alarger expected economic impact in Q2 and Q3, require urgentaction.”