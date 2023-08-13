HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Which iPhones Will Receive the iOS 17 Update?

Apple is set to release its iOS 17 operating system update in September. However, not all iPhone models will be on the receiving end of iOS 17. Older devices like the 2017 iPhone X and its predecessors won’t make the cut.

August 13, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple is set to release its iOS 17 operating system update in September.

Apple is set to release its iOS 17 operating system update in September. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple is set to release its iOS 17 operating system update in September. However, not all iPhone models will be eligible for iOS 17. Older devices like the 2017 iPhone X and its predecessors won’t make the cut.

If you are worried about your device’s compatibility, you can visit the Settings app, tap on “General” and click on “About”. This will reveal your device’s Model Name and whether it’s eligible for the update.

Apple has confirmed the list of devices that will be getting the iOS 17 update. These include the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, SE (2nd gen and later), 14 (including Plus), and 14 Pro.

ALSO READ
What to know about Apple's iOS 17 change

The company had launched the public beta of iOS 17 on July 12, 2023 which allows interested users to try out new features before it rolls out for everyone.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple’s latest update introduces a range of improvements including the all-new Standby mode, a versatile Journal app, and a comprehensive Messages overhaul.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

He added “Phone, FaceTime, and Messages are central to how we communicate, and this release is packed with updates we think our users are going to love. We’ve also reimagined AirDrop with new ways to share, autocorrect gets even better, and we’re introducing all-new experiences with Journal and StandBy, plus so much more. We can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.