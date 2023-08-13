Which iPhones Will Receive the iOS 17 Update?

August 13, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

Apple is set to release its iOS 17 operating system update in September. However, not all iPhone models will be eligible for iOS 17. Older devices like the 2017 iPhone X and its predecessors won’t make the cut.

If you are worried about your device’s compatibility, you can visit the Settings app, tap on “General” and click on “About”. This will reveal your device’s Model Name and whether it’s eligible for the update.

Apple has confirmed the list of devices that will be getting the iOS 17 update. These include the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, SE (2nd gen and later), 14 (including Plus), and 14 Pro.

The company had launched the public beta of iOS 17 on July 12, 2023 which allows interested users to try out new features before it rolls out for everyone.

Apple’s latest update introduces a range of improvements including the all-new Standby mode, a versatile Journal app, and a comprehensive Messages overhaul.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

He added “Phone, FaceTime, and Messages are central to how we communicate, and this release is packed with updates we think our users are going to love. We’ve also reimagined AirDrop with new ways to share, autocorrect gets even better, and we’re introducing all-new experiences with Journal and StandBy, plus so much more. We can’t wait for everyone to try it.”