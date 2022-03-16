Where does the new iPhone SE stand among comparable models

The iPhone SE comes with the latest A15 Bionic chip | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The iPhone SE is comparable to other Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Google Pixel 5A, and Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW (2021).

Apple has introduced a new budget phone, iPhone SE, in the ‘Peek Performance’ event.

Here is a comparison of the phone with some other models of different brands in almost the same price range.

iPhone SE comes with a slightly lower starting price of $429 compared to these phones except the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G which has the lowest starting price of $399.99 among all these.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) starts at the same price of $499.99 while the Google Pixel 5A starts at a lower price of $449.

The iPhone SE comes with the latest A15 Bionic chip while the comparable Samsung models come with the Snapdragon 750G, the Google Pixel 5A comes with the Snapdragon 765G and Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW comes with Snapdragon 778G.

The iPhone SE might offer higher performance due to its CPU, but the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Google Pixel 5A, and Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) comes with better features like bigger display screens, better resolution, bigger overall dimensions, more RAM, better and extra cameras.

All the other models mentioned are heavier than the iPhone SE.

The Galaxy A52 and Moto Edge also offer higher refresh rate screens up to 120Hz and 144Hz. The iPhone SE, Google Pixel 5A and the Galaxy A42 have the same refresh rate of up to 60Hz.

Comparing the batteries of all these phones, Apple has not yet revealed the mAh specification of the new iPhone SE, however the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) comes with batteries of 5000 mAh. Google Pixel 5A has a battery of 4680 mAh and Galaxy A52 5G has a battery of 4500mAh.

The iPhone SE however supports wireless charging but the other phones mentioned do not have wireless support.