WhatsApp’s to allow silencing spam calls from unknown numbers with future update: Report 

March 06, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to toggle muting spam calls from unknown numbers  

The Hindu Bureau

WhatsApp is working on a feature called “silence unknown callers”, which will allow users to silence calls from unknown numbers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is working on a feature called “silence unknown callers”, which will allow users to silence calls from unknown numbers while still displaying them in the notification centre and call list.

Currently under development for WhatsApp’s Android beta version, the feature looks to minimise disruptions by potentially avoiding spam calls, a report from WABetaInfo said.

The toggle to silence calls from unknown numbers will be located in the app settings, and when enabled will silence all calls from unknown numbers. The feature is expected to be released with a future update of the instant messaging app.

Last year, WhatsApp introduced the Communities feature allowing users to reach thousands of people instantly. However, the feature opened up users’ chats and calls to unknown people by allowing members of a community to view the creator’s phone number, which is always visible. The “silence unknown callers” is expected to allow users to avoid disruptions from unknown numbers and spam callers.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The instant messaging platform is also working on a private newsletter tool which would allow users to easily receive updates from people and groups like local officials, sports teams and other organisations.

The feature would make reaching an undefined number of users easy for organisations and is therefore expected to not be protected by end-to-end encryption. However, the phone number of users who create and subscribe to a newsletter will be masked and hidden in order to prevent disclosure of their identity, the report said.

