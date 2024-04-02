WhatsApp’s new update moves navigation tabs to bottom for enhanced usability

April 02, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST

WhatsApp has started rolling out an update for its Android app which tweaks the interface by moving the four navigation tabs from the top to the bottom of the screen. The feature was first announced by the company on Friday as part of a post on X.

This change, which has been in testing on the beta version, is now being rolled out to all Android users. The new design aims to enhance one-handed usability by placing the main navigation tabs within easy reach of your thumb.

WhatsApp showcased the updated bottom navigation bar, highlighting the shift of tabs — communities, chats, status, and calls — to the bottom with icons, though the order may vary. While this change makes navigation more convenient, users will still need to reach the top of the screen for searches.

WhatsApp for iOS already features bottom navigation tabs, including a fifth tab for settings. While users are just receiving the bottom navigation tabs, WhatsApp is actively developing more features.

One upcoming feature includes the ability to make international payments via the app using the NPCI’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on new AI-powered features, such as the ability to create stickers from text prompts using AI and AI-powered image editing features. Another anticipated feature is the ability to ask Meta AI questions via the search bar on WhatsApp.

These features are currently in development and are yet to be rolled out to users on both stable and beta versions of WhatsApp.

