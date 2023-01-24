ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp’s new feature to allow users send photos in their original quality

January 24, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

This will give users more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially in situations where sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.

The Hindu Bureau

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality, report said.

This will give users more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially in situations where sending the photo in its original quality is necessary, wabetainfo said in a report on Friday.

WhatsApp plans to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header that will enable users to configure the quality of any photo. 

The feature is under development now and its release is planned for a future update of the app, wabetainfo said.

In an earlier WhatsApp beta for Android update, the platform launched a new feature, HD Photos. This option available within WhatsApp Settings, allowed users to choose a quality configuration for photos they send between “automatic”, “best quality”, and “data saver”. 

Users can now send messages to themselves on Whatsapp

However, the best quality configuration did not let users send photos in their original quality as they are just less compressed. The latest update that whatsapp is working on is said to solve the issue.

