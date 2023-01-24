HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

WhatsApp’s new feature to allow users send photos in their original quality

This will give users more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially in situations where sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.

January 24, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality, report said.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

This will give users more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially in situations where sending the photo in its original quality is necessary, wabetainfo said in a report on Friday.

WhatsApp plans to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header that will enable users to configure the quality of any photo. 

The feature is under development now and its release is planned for a future update of the app, wabetainfo said.

In an earlier WhatsApp beta for Android update, the platform launched a new feature, HD Photos. This option available within WhatsApp Settings, allowed users to choose a quality configuration for photos they send between “automatic”, “best quality”, and “data saver”. 

ALSO READ
Users can now send messages to themselves on Whatsapp

However, the best quality configuration did not let users send photos in their original quality as they are just less compressed. The latest update that whatsapp is working on is said to solve the issue.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.