WhatsApp’s new disappearing messages feature

04 November 2020 14:09 IST

Earlier in October, the messaging app introduced revamped features for its Business users. This included a cloud-hosting service and in-app purchases.

WhatsApp has added a new feature to its platform that allows users to send messages that will disappear after seven days. These messages can be sent on individual chats and groups, the company said on its support page.

The Facebook-owned company clarified that the feature will not affect messages sent or received prior to enabling the setting.

The disappearing messages feature can be enabled by users in individual chats, while only group admins can turn it on or off on groups. If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened, the company said.

Media received will be automatically downloaded to photos. If disappearing messages are turned on, media sent to the chat will disappear, but will be saved on the phone if auto-download is switched on. The message will not disappear in the forwarded chat if it is forwarded to another chat with disappearing messages setting turned off.

Disappearing messages will be included in the backup if the user creates a backup before the message disappears. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup. WhatsApp recommends its users to use the feature only with trusted individuals since users can still forward, copy and take screenshots of the disappearing message before it vanishes.

The messaging app also rolled out a storage management tool to its platform, making it easier for users to manage space on their devices, it announced on Twitter.

Users can click on Settings > Storage and Data > Manage Storage to review, bulk delete and free up space. This comes after WhatsApp's 2 billion users complained about the lack of space on the messaging app. The feature will roll out to users worldwide by the end of this week.