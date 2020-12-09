WhatsApp's new 'Carts' feature will let you place orders

09 December 2020 21:03 IST

Carts is said to make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order enquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp launched a new 'Carts' feature in its Business app, which allows users to add multiple products to place an order.

The feature enables users to browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business, the company said in a statement.

Users can click on the ‘shopping button’ listed next to the business’s name to access the catalog. Tapping on the products and adding them to the cart will help make a list.

Users can also edit the quantity for each product in the order and view cart to add or remove items, the messaging app stated. Buyers can also select the ‘Message Business’ option to start a conversation with the seller.

Once selected, the complete cart will be sent as a single message to the seller. An order isn’t final until it is confirmed by the seller, WhatsApp noted.

The messaging app introduced ‘Catalogs’ feature in November last year, letting sellers to showcase their products on the app.

The catalog also included information regarding price, description and product code.

WhatsApp also rolled out updates to the Business app earlier in October, including shopping features and a separate hosting service.