WhatsApp’s latest beta has bug causing green screen error

Updated - November 11, 2024 11:54 am IST

Until then, users have been advised to uninstall the beta version and use the version 2.24.24.4 which is working fine

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp’s beta version 2.24.24.5 reportedly has an issue which turns the screen green whenever users try to open a chat. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp’s beta version 2.24.24.5 reportedly has an issue which turns the screen green whenever users try to open a chat. A report by Android Police has stated that the error is contained to just this update. 

The green screen then renders the app unusable. 

Several users then pointed out the same on X tagging WhatsApp which could mean that developers are likely aware of the bug already and could be pushing out another update to fix the bug. 

The latest beta version includes several new features including the ‘Add Yours’ interactive stickers for status updates, option to delete the preset chat filter and search within channels on Android.

