WhatsApp is working on usernames, screen sharing over video features: Report

May 30, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on features that include unique usernames and sharing content over video calls

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Whatsapp logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is working on new features including unique usernames and screen sharing over video calls, reported the WABetaInfo outlet.

The Meta-owned messaging platform’s screen sharing feature was reportedly discovered by beta testers who used the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update.

An image shared by the outlet showed how a button on the bottom of the smartphone could prompt users to record or cast their screen during video calls.

Another possible feature in the pipeline is a unique username which will be different from the name visible to a user’s WhatsApp contacts.

The outlet also reported that there will be more support for WhatsApp message drafts.

