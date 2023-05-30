WhatsApp is working on usernames, screen sharing over video features: Report

May 30, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

WhatsApp is working on new features including unique usernames and screen sharing over video calls, reported the WABetaInfo outlet.

The Meta-owned messaging platform’s screen sharing feature was reportedly discovered by beta testers who used the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update.

An image shared by the outlet showed how a button on the bottom of the smartphone could prompt users to record or cast their screen during video calls.

Another possible feature in the pipeline is a unique username which will be different from the name visible to a user’s WhatsApp contacts.

The outlet also reported that there will be more support for WhatsApp message drafts.