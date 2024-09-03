WhatsApp is working on a voice mode feature to speak with Meta’s AI chatbot offering as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.18 version, reported WaBetaInfo.

The feature, if released, will allow WhatsApp users to have conversations with Meta AI and order it to carry out commands, helping users go hands-free.

Some privacy features will also be part of the update, such as an indicator to let users know that Meta AI is not listening - or listening - to them, reported the outlet.

WhatsApp is planning a shortcut in order to let users access the new feature, but they will also be able to leave the voice mode and go back to a text-based conversation, noted WaBetaInfo.

The outlet said the feature was not yet available for beta testing.