ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp working on Google Lens-like feature to verify images

Published - November 06, 2024 11:34 am IST

WABetaInfo reported that a new feature as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.13 would let users look up images shared with them

The Hindu Bureau

The new feature is linked to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.13 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users look up and verify images shared via chat messages online, similar to Google Lens, reported tech outlet WABetaInfo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new feature is linked to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.13.

Based on a mock-up shared by the outlet, the option to search the image on the web will be available via a separate menu. This feature saves users the effort of having to add or download the image to their device in order to reverse image-search it via Google.

ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp to let users add and manage contacts from WhatsApp Web and Windows

Looking up images online with fewer steps can also aid users in fact-checking the media they receive, and save space in their phone galleries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some beta testers are already able to use the feature, while others can expect it in coming weeks, per WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a feature to let people organise their contacts in separate lists for ease of use. The custom lists feature is being rolled out to users over the next few weeks, per the Meta-owned messaging service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US