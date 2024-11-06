GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WhatsApp working on Google Lens-like feature to verify images

WABetaInfo reported that a new feature as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.13 would let users look up images shared with them

Published - November 06, 2024 11:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new feature is linked to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.13 [File]

The new feature is linked to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.13 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users look up and verify images shared via chat messages online, similar to Google Lens, reported tech outlet WABetaInfo.

The new feature is linked to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.13.

Based on a mock-up shared by the outlet, the option to search the image on the web will be available via a separate menu. This feature saves users the effort of having to add or download the image to their device in order to reverse image-search it via Google.

WhatsApp to let users add and manage contacts from WhatsApp Web and Windows

Looking up images online with fewer steps can also aid users in fact-checking the media they receive, and save space in their phone galleries.

Some beta testers are already able to use the feature, while others can expect it in coming weeks, per WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a feature to let people organise their contacts in separate lists for ease of use. The custom lists feature is being rolled out to users over the next few weeks, per the Meta-owned messaging service.

