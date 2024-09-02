ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp working on contact syncing feature across accounts: Report

Updated - September 02, 2024 09:09 am IST

Published - September 02, 2024 08:48 am IST

WhatsApp is working on a contact syncing feature as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.14 update, reported WaBetaInfo

The Hindu Bureau

WhatsApp’s contact syncing feature, if released, will let people differentiate between work and personal contacts [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is working on a contact syncing feature across user accounts, as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.14 update, reported WaBetaInfo.

While WhatsApp users often rely on multiple separate accounts or cloned apps, the company is working on a feature to let users sync their contacts or manage the syncing of their contacts lists manually.

This feature would help people maintain their privacy by separating work and personal contacts. On the other hand, they could also use the feature to make sure some contacts are accessible through all their WhatsApp accounts, leading to better organisation.

Facebook parent Meta forecasts upbeat Q3 revenue after strong quarter

The Meta-owned messaging service is working on the feature, which will be shown as a new section to users, and it may be released in a future update, per WaBetaInfo.

The outlet also reported that WhatsApp was working on a way to filter contacts through the use of customised lists.

While both the filter and contact syncing features will let users organise their contacts and put them in separate locations for more ease, the filter lists cater to single-account users while contact syncing should help out people with multiple WhatsApp accounts and complex contact books.

WaBetaInfo reported that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.14 update was available on the Google Play Store.

