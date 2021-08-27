WhatsApp users may have to accept to new privacy policy to chat with certain business accounts, report says

WhatsApp users may have to accept to new privacy policy to chat with certain business accounts.

27 August 2021 15:34 IST

When users want to message a special business account, they will be presented with ‘Terms of Service’.

WhatsApp will allow users to chat with business accounts on the platform only after they accept the updated terms and conditions, WABetaInfo said in a report.

“If you want to send a message to business accounts that use cloud providers, you won’t be able to message them if you don’t accept the terms,” WABetaInfo said.

WABetaInfo further said WhatsApp is planning to announce the new policy about the Terms of Service very soon.

The messaging platform first announced its controversial terms of service and privacy policy in January and gave users time until February 8 to accept it. After facing backlash from users and the government, the company extended the deadline to May 15 and said that users who do not accept the policy will lose access to some of the top features of WhatsApp.

Later, WhatsApp scrapped the deadline and assured users that no account will not be deleted post-May 15 and no one will lose functionality in India.