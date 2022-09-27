The update with “call links” and support for increased users in group video calls will be rolled out starting this week

The update with “call links” and support for increased users in group video calls will be rolled out starting this week | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The update with “call links” and support for increased users in group video calls will be rolled out starting this week

Till now WhatsApp could support eight participants in a group video call. Now, however, users of the messaging app can connect a video call with 32 or fewer participants in a group call, by simply tapping the “Video Call” button.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

And with support for “call links” users will be able to generate links for video calls that can be used by people to join a group video call by directly following the link.

“We’re rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap. We’re also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people,” Meta CEO Mark Zukerberg shared in a Facebook post.

The Meta-owned instant messaging app on its official Twitter handle also tweeted “ Now you can create and send a call link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts”.

Also Read | WhatsApp has not abused dominant position in India, rules NCLAT

While Google, Microsoft and Zoom have had the “call links” feature for some time now. WhatsApp only supported one-on-one or video calls with up to eight participants in groups.

The move to introduce “call links” will make it easier for WhatsApp’s user base to make use of group video calling even for people not in their contacts.

Earlier in August, WhatsApp had announced updates to its privacy features that included leaving groups silently and giving users the ability to select who can see when they are online.