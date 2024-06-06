WhatsApp to revamp its calling screen: Report

WhatsApp is working on a tweaked interface for the calling screen, WABETAINFO reported. The beta update version 2.24.7.19 introduces a new interface that seems to have been designed to enhance user navigation and intuitiveness during calls by replacing the back shortcut with a new minimise button.

This change addresses a common issue where users mistakenly perceived the back button as ending the call. Some beta testers now have access to this new interface, which updates the call bar and enlarges the profile photo.

Earlier updates focused on redesigning the top part of the screen, adding a semi-transparent background to improve button visibility and distinguishability.

WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance the calling interface reflect its commitment to providing a more intuitive and modern user experience.

The new bottom calling bar interface is gradually rolling out to more beta testers and could possibly make its way to the stable version of the app in the future.

