WhatsApp to let users create and share custom sticker packs: Report

Updated - October 25, 2024 11:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create and share custom sticker packs. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create and share custom sticker packs. Feature tracker WABetaInfo found the new development in the beta testing for Android v2.24.22.13. 

The menu which appears when the user taps on a sticker now has a new option called, “Create your own,” option which hints at the feature. These packs can then be shared with another person who can view and import the pack.

WhatsApp may let users connect without a phone number

This also means that users will no longer have to rely on third-party sticker apps.

Currently, users can add custom stickers to a Favourites section on WhatsApp that is organised. 

There’s still no update around when the feature will be released. 

Last week, WhatsApp also announced another feature that will be out soon where users can save their contacts on the app itself. The contacts will be stored by their usernames on the messaging platform. 

