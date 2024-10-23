ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp to let users add and manage contacts from WhatsApp Web and Windows

Published - October 23, 2024 11:59 am IST

Meta’s WhatsApp announced that it would be easier to add and manage contacts from more types of devices

The Hindu Bureau

More linked devices will also allow users to add and manage contacts [File] | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meta’s messaging service WhatsApp will now allow users to add and manage their contacts with WhatsApp Web and Windows, with more devices slated to be added in the future.

In the past, WhatsApp contacts could only be added through mobile devices.

“Until now, the only place you were able to add contacts was from your mobile device, by either typing in a phone number or scanning a QR code. Soon, you’ll be able to add and manage contacts from the comfort of your keyboard on WhatsApp Web and Windows – and eventually other linked devices,” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is allowing users to save contacts exclusively to the platform, with the feature aimed at those who are sharing phones or separating their contacts across multiple WhatsApp accounts on their phone.

