WhatsApp to get new wallpapers, mute video and read later option

WhatsApp is testing new features including wallpapers, muting videos before sending, and a read later option.

The Facebook-owned app is working to enable users to set a different wallpaper for each chat, WABetaInfo reported. They can also edit the opacity of the wallpapers, as well as brighten or dim them.

Users can choose between 32 new bright wallpapers, 29 new dark wallpapers, a custom wallpaper, and solid colours. They can apply the WhatsApp Doodle as overlay if they choose to set a solid color as the new wallpaper.

Users will also have the option to select an old wallpaper from the Wallpaper Archive.

The next feature that WhatsApp is developing will allow users to mute videos before sending them to a contact or setting it as a status update. It will be available in a future update, WABetaaInfo reported.

The free messaging app is testing these features for its Android users.

For iOS users, WhatsApp is working to replace Archived Chats with a new feature called "Read Later", WABetaInfo reported. It will keep all archived chats in the archive, even when new messages arrive.

Users are not required to mute chats for this as they will not receive any notifications when a chat is in “Read Later”.

Any archived chat will always stay in users' archive even if they are not muted, WABetaInfo reported.

The Read Later cell will be always visible in users' chat list.

The “Read Later” section will also have the Edit button.

The Edit button will enable users to select more chats at once to unarchive them, and to change how archived chats work.

Users can also decide to disable the Vacation mode included in “Read Later” and enable Move Chats in Read Later.