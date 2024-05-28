ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp to extend video length limit to a minute for status updates: Report

Updated - May 28, 2024 09:08 am IST

Published - May 28, 2024 09:06 am IST

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6 update introduces the ability to share videos of up to a minute in length via status updates.

The Hindu Bureau

WhatsApp to extend video length limit to a minute for status updates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its Staus functionality as part of its beta programme. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6 update introduces the ability to share videos of up to a minute in length via status updates, WABETAINFO reported.

For iPhone users, the company is releasing the feature with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.10.10.74 update. Up until now, users could only share videos up to 30 seconds long on their Staus. Now, WhatsApp aims to grant users improved flexibility allowing them to share longer stories.

WhatsApp to prohibit screenshot capture of profile photos: Report

WhatsApp is also developing a quick note-taking feature that will allow users to attach notes to their contacts, the web portal reported.

The feature is designed to offer a convenient way to add personalised information about specific contacts. The company is working on further refining this feature by introducing the ability to add messages to notes, as discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.17 update.

