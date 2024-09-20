GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WhatsApp testing custom chat theme feature for Android

The colours of the chat bubbles and wallpapers will adjust automatically to complement the chosen theme

Published - September 20, 2024 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is reportedly working on new chat themes and chat bubbles in a variety of designs. 

FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp is reportedly working on new chat themes and chat bubbles in a variety of designs.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on new chat themes and chat bubbles in a variety of designs. Feature tracker WABetaInfo found the features currently available on WhatsApp  v2.24.20.12 beta for Android. 

Once launched, users will be able to choose between options and make them default themes on the platform. 

According to screenshots seen by the outlet, the colours of the chat bubbles and wallpapers will adjust automatically to complement the chosen theme. Users can also set the darkness levels between dark and light mode. 

Additionally, they could also pick the colour of the wallpaper independent of the chat bubble. 

While the theme will be applied across different chats, the user can skip the feature for a specific conversation. Also, unlike Instagram, the theme will be visible only to the first user.

