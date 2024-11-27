 />

November 27, 2024e-Paper

WhatsApp takes EU privacy board battle to top European court

Meta's WhatsApp took its fight against the European Data Protection Board to Europe's highest court, saying it should be able to challenge a ruling that led to a 225 million euro fine by Ireland's privacy watchdog

Published - November 27, 2024 09:18 am IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
WhatsApp’s challenge was then dismissed by the Luxembourg-based General Court [File]

WhatsApp’s challenge was then dismissed by the Luxembourg-based General Court [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta's WhatsApp took its fight against the European Data Protection Board to Europe's highest court on Tuesday, saying it should be able to challenge a ruling that led to a 225 million euro ($236 million) fine by Ireland's privacy watchdog.

The Irish data protection watchdog handed out the penalty in 2021 after complaints about WhatsApp's use of personal data in Ireland. It was jacked up after EDPB's intervention.

WhatsApp's challenge was then dismissed by the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, which said the company was not directly concerned by the EDPB decision and that the Irish watchdog had some discretion on its final decision.

Meta to appeal against CCI’s ₹213 crore penalty

WhatsApp then appealed to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), saying its case could affect all composite administrative proceedings where a European Union body has decision-making power.

"The order under appeal is flawed and unworkable. The EDPB decision has legal effects and is of direct concern to WhatsApp," its lawyer Hans-Georg Kamann told CJEU judges.

The court will rule next year. The case is C-97/23 P WhatsApp Ireland v European Data Protection Board.

Published - November 27, 2024 09:18 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.