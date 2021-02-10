WhatsApp slips in global non-gaming app ranking in January; Telegram tops the list

10 February 2021 17:16 IST

The rise of these messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal comes after the most widely used messaging app, WhatsApp faced heavy criticism for their new privacy policies.

Annoyed with WhatsApp's latest privacy policies, millions of users downloaded Telegram and Signal apps, pushing up the overall installs of the two apps.

WhatsApp slipped to the fifth position in January, this year from third position in December last year.

Telegram topped the list of the most downloaded non-gaming apps globally in January 2021.

The messaging platform saw more than 63 million installs during the month, about four times its downloads during the same period last year, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

India contributed 24% of its total installs, the highest among all countries, followed by Indonesia.

The app was the most downloaded non-gaming app in Android, and came fourth in App Store. Despite this, it topped the overall non-gaming app downloads last month, according to Sensor Tower.

Another messaging platform, Signal was among the top five most installed non-gaming apps for the month.

TikTok which was the most downloaded non-gaming app in December last year slid to the second position in January, this year with close to 62 million installs, according to Sensor Tower estimates.