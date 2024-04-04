WhatsApp services restored following global outage

April 04, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 02:16 am IST

WhatsApp and Instagram, both owned by Meta, have been restored after experiencing a worldwide outage. Both the platforms were down for thousands of users on April 3 around 11.45 p.m., according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

“We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we’re working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible,” said WhatsApp in a post on X.

There were about 12,000 incidents of U.S. users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

More than 20,000 users in India, about 46,000 in the United Kingdom and over 42,000 in Brazil have also reported problems with the platform, Downdetector data showed.

Around 4,800 people also faced issues with Instagram in the United States, according to Downdetector.

This is for the second time in 2024 that the Meta-owned platforms have faced an outage.

In March, hundreds of thousands of users of the social media company’s Facebook and Instagram globally were impacted for more than two hours following an outage that was caused by a technical issue. Some users mentioned being automatically logged out without the ability to log back in, and those utilising two-factor authentication faced difficulties receiving codes to finalise their log-ins. This problem had affected both the application and the website.

(With inputs from Reuters and ANI)