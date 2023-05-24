ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp rolls out edit ‘sent messages’ feature. Here is how to use it on Android and iOS devices

May 24, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Meta-owned WhatsApp is now rolling out a feature that will allow users to edit their sent messages, within a time limit

The Hindu Bureau

WhatsApp rolls out edit ‘sent messages’ feature. Here is how to use it on Android and iOS devices | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp started beta testing an interesting feature on its mobile and web apps earlier in May. The Meta-owned company is now rolling out a feature that will allow users to edit their sent messages.

The feature will be available for both Android and iOS devices. To use the new ‘edit messages’ feature, users will need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store and the Google Play store.

The feature is similar to messages sent via Apple’s Messages app. Additionally, users will get a short window to edit sent messages on WhatsApp.

ALSO READ
IT Ministry to examine claim of WhatsApp accessing mic in background

The feature allows users to edit sent text messages as many times as they want. But there is a cap of 15 minutes to edit the text message.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, for the feature to work seamlessly, both you and the recipients must update the app to the latest version. As of now, the feature is not supported on WhatsApp Web and desktop apps.

Here is how you can edit WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS
Open the WhatsApp app on your device.
Click and hold the message that you wish to edit.
For iOS, tap on Edit from the message context menu. For Android devices, click on the three-dot menu at the top right corner of the screen.
Enter your new message.
Next, you can click on the green check mark button next to the text box to save your edited message.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US