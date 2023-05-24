WhatsApp rolls out edit ‘sent messages’ feature. Here is how to use it on Android and iOS devices

May 24, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

WhatsApp started beta testing an interesting feature on its mobile and web apps earlier in May. The Meta-owned company is now rolling out a feature that will allow users to edit their sent messages.

The feature will be available for both Android and iOS devices. To use the new ‘edit messages’ feature, users will need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store and the Google Play store.

The feature is similar to messages sent via Apple’s Messages app. Additionally, users will get a short window to edit sent messages on WhatsApp.

The feature allows users to edit sent text messages as many times as they want. But there is a cap of 15 minutes to edit the text message.

Additionally, for the feature to work seamlessly, both you and the recipients must update the app to the latest version. As of now, the feature is not supported on WhatsApp Web and desktop apps.

Here is how you can edit WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS Open the WhatsApp app on your device. Click and hold the message that you wish to edit. For iOS, tap on Edit from the message context menu. For Android devices, click on the three-dot menu at the top right corner of the screen. Enter your new message. Next, you can click on the green check mark button next to the text box to save your edited message.