WhatsApp has introduced Custom Lists that will let users of the Meta messaging service organise their chats so as to keep different sets of contacts separate.

“With Lists, you can now filter your chats with custom categories of your choice. Whether that’s a list for family, work or your local neighborhood, Lists help you focus on the conversations that are most important, when you need them,” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

The messaging service said that WhatsApp filters had evolved to become the new Lists, and that they would get more functions in the future.

WhatsApp is actively rolling out Lists and it will be available to everyone in a few weeks, said the company.

How to set up WhatsApp Lists Open WhatsApp Go to the top of your Chats tab Tap the + sign in the filter bar Create your list and add chats to it Edit by holding down a list

