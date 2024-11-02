GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WhatsApp rolls out customised lists for organising chats

WhatsApp users said that they could start organising their chat messages with the help of custom lists

Updated - November 02, 2024 11:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp is actively rolling out Lists and it will be available to everyone in a few weeks, said the company [File]

WhatsApp is actively rolling out Lists and it will be available to everyone in a few weeks, said the company [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp has introduced Custom Lists that will let users of the Meta messaging service organise their chats so as to keep different sets of contacts separate.

“With Lists, you can now filter your chats with custom categories of your choice. Whether that’s a list for family, work or your local neighborhood, Lists help you focus on the conversations that are most important, when you need them,” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

WhatsApp working on voice chat mode feature to talk to Meta AI: Report

The messaging service said that WhatsApp filters had evolved to become the new Lists, and that they would get more functions in the future.

WhatsApp is actively rolling out Lists and it will be available to everyone in a few weeks, said the company.

How to set up WhatsApp Lists
Open WhatsApp
Go to the top of your Chats tab
Tap the + sign in the filter bar
Create your list and add chats to it
Edit by holding down a list

Published - November 02, 2024 11:18 am IST

