WhatsApp releases new video message feature

July 29, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the release of a feature to send quick video messages via WhatsApp

The Hindu Bureau

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the launch of a new WhatsApp feature [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the launch of a new feature which would let WhatsApp users send video messages to their contacts.

“New for WhatsApp - we’re adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in your WhatsApp chats. It’s as easy as sending a quick voice message,” said Zuckerberg on his Instagram channel.

To send a video message, WhatsApp users have to press the microphone icon on the bottom right of the screen until it changes to a video icon. From there, they can record a video message that is up to 60 seconds long and is encrypted end-to-end.

There is an option to record videos without constantly holding down the icon. Videos are shot in the shape of circles. When opened by the recipient, they play on mute until tapped.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

“We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,” said Meta in its blog post.

WhatsApp also has options to shoot and send videos in the regular format.

The rollout is in progress.

