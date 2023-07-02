WhatsApp releases new QR code-based chat transfer feature

July 02, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

WhatsApp has released a new feature that will make it easier for users to access their chats while switching devices.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature as part of a Facebook post on Saturday. The new functionality will aid users in transferring their WhatsApp chat history, between two devices on the same operating system. The transfer process is authenticated with a QR code.

The chat transfer feature is said to be more efficient than backing up and restoring your chat history, and will also allow you to transfer large media files and attachments.

Additionally, Meta claims that for the first time, users will be able to preserve their complete chat history and WhatsApp media files without the need to exit the app.

WhatsApp claims that during the transfer process, the data is only shared between the two devices, and is fully encrypted.

The new WhatsApp chat transferring functionality is said to be more secure than using unofficial third-party apps and more private than cloud services.

As of now, the feature is still rolling out to WhatsApp Beta users and can only be utilized for same OS transfers meaning Android to Android and iOS to iOS.

How to transfer chat using WhatsApp’s new feature 1. Open the WhatsApp app on both the devices.. 2. Connect both your Android devices to Wi-Fi and make sure location is enabled. 3. On your old smartphone, go to Settings > Chats > Chat transfer. 4. Scan the QR code shown on the display of your old device with your new phone.

