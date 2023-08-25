ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp releases nameless group creation feature

August 25, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday a new WhatsApp feature which will allow users to create groups without needing to name them.

The Hindu Bureau

The new feature will allow users to create unnamed groups on WhatsApp. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The company says this feature would be especially useful in scenarios when users need to create WhatsApp groups in a hurry and don't have a specific topic in mind.

The company says this feature would be especially useful in scenarios when users need to create WhatsApp groups in a hurry and don’t have a specific topic in mind.

Users will be able to create unnamed groups on WhatsApp with up to six participants. These groups will be dynamically named based on who is in a group.

Additionally, to enhance privacy, the group name will display differently for each participant, based on the contact information of the participants on the device.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Users whose contact information has not been saved by other participants in such groups will have their phone number appear within the group name.

WhatsApp has confirmed that the new group feature will start rolling out globally over the next few weeks.

“Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who’s in the chat when you don’t feel like coming up with another name,” said Zuckerberg in a Facebook post, while commenting on the feature.

